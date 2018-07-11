Jury in Dayna Kearney fatal road accident case to begin deliberating tomorrow

The jury in the trial of student Dayna Kearney will begin deliberations tomorrow at Naas Circuit Court.

Ms. Kearney has pleaded not guilty to allegations of dangerous driving causing death and driving a defective vehicle in the lead up to a fatal accident at Burtown, Athy, on January 6, 2015.

The case follows the tragic road accident which claimed the lives of four friends Athy resident Aisling Middleton (19) and Carlow natives Niamh Doyle (19), Chermaine Carroll (20) and Gemma Nolan (19).

All five were in Ms. Kearney’s VW Polo car when it was in collision with a VW Transporter vehicle travelling in the opposite direction at 9.45pm.

The case is being heard by Judge Eoin Garavan and Gda. Tony O’Halloran today told of carrying out tests on the rear tyre on the driver side of Ms. Kearney’s car.

He said it looked alright and was mounted correctly and he took it for further testing to see how long it took to deflate.

Gda. O'Halloran, a vehicle inspector since 1996, said the tyre was less than six years old and was within its recommended lifespan.

He also said there was more than sufficient thread.

The tyre had a slow leak in a side wall and took 2.5-3 hours to deflate with no load. Gda. O’Halloran said this combined with a front tyre which was under inflated could have caused the vehicle to sway.

He also said there was no blowout though it started to go flat before the accident.

Under cross examination he said the brakes, steering, seat belts and air bags all operated correctly.

Before she bought the car, it had been advertised for sale as having all the tyres in good condition.

