Dry and bright in Co. Kildare today

Weather forecasters say it will be dry and bright across County Kildare today and although the heatwave is over, the drought is still with us.

According to Met Eireann cloudier skies will bring outbreaks of rain or drizzle to more northern parts of Leinster through the day; the south of Leinster will tend to remain dry with occasional hazy sunshine. Highs of 19 or 20 degrees celsius in the north, 22 or 23 degrees further south, along with light breezes.

It will be dry tonight with lowest temperatures of 11-12 degrees.