Newbridge homes targeted by burglars

Two houses in Newbridge were the victim of burglaries yesterday, Monday July 9.

Between the hours of 2pm and midnight, a house in Moorefield Park was ransacked.

A rear door was broken to gain access. Nothing was taken during the incident.

In Moore Park between 7-8:30pm last night, a phone was taken from a house during a burglary.

Entry was gained though scaffolding on site. Gardaí say there are no suspects.

Elsewhere on July 3, a house in College Park was targeted between 10:40am and 1:30pm.

A front bedroom window was smashed, and the house was ransacked. A quantity of jewellery was taken.

Gardaí say three males were involved.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries are asked to contact gardaí on 045 431 212.