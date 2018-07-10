Newbridge homes targeted by burglars
Gardaí appeal for information
Two houses in Newbridge were the victim of burglaries yesterday, Monday July 9.
Between the hours of 2pm and midnight, a house in Moorefield Park was ransacked.
A rear door was broken to gain access. Nothing was taken during the incident.
In Moore Park between 7-8:30pm last night, a phone was taken from a house during a burglary.
Entry was gained though scaffolding on site. Gardaí say there are no suspects.
Elsewhere on July 3, a house in College Park was targeted between 10:40am and 1:30pm.
A front bedroom window was smashed, and the house was ransacked. A quantity of jewellery was taken.
Gardaí say three males were involved.
Anyone with information on any of the burglaries are asked to contact gardaí on 045 431 212.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on