Naas Circuit Court hears speed not an issue in Dayna Kearney fatal accident case in Athy

UPDATE: Dayna Kearney unaware Athy fatal accident car had no NCT

Speed was not a factor in the road accident which led to the deaths of four young women near Athy early in 2015.

Dayna Kearney, whose address was listed as Crossneen, Carlow, has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death and driving a defective vehicle at Burtown, Athy, on January 6, 2015.

Prosecuting barrister Dan Boland said the collision between the VW Polo driven by Ms Kearney and the Transporter van driven by a Polish man occurred at 9.45 pm on a new and reasonably straight road.

Opening the case at Naas Circuit Court today, he said Ms. Kearney’s car seemed to veer over and struck the side of the oncoming van.

Mr. Boland said her car was mechanically sound and some tyres were not correctly inflated. He said speed was not an in issue in the case and there was no frost or rain present.

The court case was adjourned for legal argument before Judge Eoin Garavan, in the absence of the jury of seven women and five men, and resumes later today.

