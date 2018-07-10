Gardai investigating alleged attempted sexual assault at Kildare nightclub

Gardaí in Kildare Town are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault in a nightclub.

Gardaí told the Leader the alleged incident happened at Apollo nightclub in Newbridge on July 8.

A woman in her mid 20’s alleges she was assaulted by another patron in the nightclub.

Gardaí say they don't have any information on the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.