Gardai investigating alleged attempted sexual assault at Kildare nightclub
The alleged incident happened over the weekend
Gardaí in Kildare Town are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault in a nightclub.
Gardaí told the Leader the alleged incident happened at Apollo nightclub in Newbridge on July 8.
A woman in her mid 20’s alleges she was assaulted by another patron in the nightclub.
Gardaí say they don't have any information on the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
