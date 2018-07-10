Dayna Kearney pleads not guilty today in Kildare fatal car crash case

The trial of a young woman involved in a fatal accident which claimed the lives of four of her friends started today at Naas Circuit Court.

Dayna Kearney whose address was previously given as Crossneen, Carlow, faces allegations of dangerous driving causing death and driving a defective vehicle. The allegations follow the fatal accident on the N78 at Burtown, Athy, on January 6, 2015.

Aisling Middleton (19) of Athy and Carlow natives Niamh Doyle (19), Chermaine Carroll (20) and Gemma Nolan (19) lost their lives following the accident.

Ms. Kearney (20) this morning pleaded not guilty to both allegations and a jury is being sworn in to hear the case before Judge Eoin Garavan.

It is expected that the case could last for a week