Investigations continue into four separate assaults in Kildare in two days

Gardaí in Kildare are continuing their investigations into four assaults that took place over the space of two days across the county.

On Saturday evening, June 30 at around 9.30pm, a man received a blow to the head with a closed fist that knocked him to the ground in Market Square, Kildare town.

He sustained a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain and spent three nights in hospital after the incident.

The matter is under investigation and gardaí are currently reviewing all CCTV from the night.

On the same evening, a male in his late 30s was struck with a glass, sustaining minor head injuries, during an assault at Firecastle Lane, Kildare town, at around 10pm. He was taken to Naas General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730 with information.

In Naas on Friday, June 29, a 19-year-old youth was hospitalised after being assaulted at a house in the town. He was attacked after two youths forced their way into a house at Sarto Road at around 4.20pm.

It is believed a vacuum cleaner tube and a walking stick were used in the attack and the victim sustained head injuries, which were not life threatening.According to the gardai the investigation is ongoing.

Elsewhere, on Friday, June 29, a fight broke out involving up to 15 people in Celbridge.

It is understood when some of the people involved left the scene, one of them was stopped and assaulted in the Castletown Park area around 4pm. Reports indicate the victim received extensive injuries. One person was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge Garda Station on 01 6288222.