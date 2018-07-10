Another fine day for Co.Kildare

It will be another fine day across Co. Kildare. Met Eireann is forecasting warm and sunny weather - though rain is likely to arrive later in the week, even if amounts are small.

Top temperatures will reach about 25 degrees celsius but in Co. Kildare it's not likely to get hotter than 20 degrees.

Tonight cloud will thicken in the north and patchy outbreaks of rain will develop. Further south will stay mainly dry with good clear spells. Winds will remain light north to northeasterly. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures ranging 11 to 15 degrees with patches of mist forming towards dawn.