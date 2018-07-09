Council needs to "tidy up" in Sallins

Kildare County Council needs to tidy up its act in Sallins.

That's according to Sallins-based councillor Carmel Kelly, who says a piece of council-owned land is populated with rats.

Cllr Kelly said the council needs to clean and maintain the piece of land it owns on the Clane side of the town, near Castlesize.

The area, she said, has become "a haven for rats and anti social behaviour."

Cllr. Kelly is seeking information about the council's intentions at a Naas Municipal District meeting next week.