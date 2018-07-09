Naas Dealz store expands

Dealz Naas has created ten new jobs in its expanded store at Dublin road, Naas.

The newly refurbished store sees an added 4,000 square feet to the already existing space and includes a dedicated PEP&CO clothing section. This is the 30th PEP&CO shop-in-shop to open across Dealz stores since February last, according to the company.

Dealz country manager Darren Jones said: “We’re delighted to be expanding the Dealz store in Naas, which is reflective of the increased consumer demand for the Dealz offering in the area.

” We are very much looking forward to introducing the PEP&CO fashion outlet to the Naas store also, bringing stylish fashion for all the family - further leading to a need for increased store space.”

Dealz, popular among the value-savvy Irish consumers, says it is committed to expanding its store base across the country to create local jobs and bring great value to the Irish consumer. Customers can choose from a wide range of well known top brands and own label products as well as seasonal offerings including fantastic summer decor and gift ranges.