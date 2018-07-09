Seven patients on trolleys at Naas hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
Seven patients were admitted to Naas Hospital today without a bed being immediately available.
Only two other facilities in the eastern region - Beaumont Hospital and St. James's Hospital - have less patients on trolleys with three each.
There are 20 patients on trolleys at the Mater Hospital in Dublin. In Tullamore Hospital and Portlaoise Hospital respectively, 21 and 13 patients are on trolleys.
