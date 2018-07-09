Plans approved for privately developed cemetery near Sallins

A plan for a cemetery to be developed by a company has been approved by Kildare County Council.

The council has approved a cemetery with 1384 plots, adjoining Bodenstown yard graveyard, between Sallins and Clane.

Amendoeira Developments will also provide parking facilities in the form of a 30 space car park and an overflow parking area as well as a new entrance for vehicles on a 3.75 acre site.

The land is currently zoned for agricultural use.

Amendoeira’s application noted that the local authority has an obligation to acquire or extend burial grounds as necessary and to acquire new lands for this purpose.

It was also pointed out that the existing burial ground at Bodenstown is “noticeably small and, even so, the number of plots proposed is smaller than at burial grounds at other locations in Ireland, all of which were approved.”

In a submission Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly said a new cemetery is needed for Sallins area and there are very few plots remaining in Bodenstown. Cllr Kelly said the provision of parking facilities would also be welcome because the Sallins by-pass will make the area more accessible for tourists and tourist buses.