The sun will make an appearance in Co. Kildare today

It is cloudy now across Co. Kildare now but the sun will come out later for another pleasant day.

Met Eireann say that the day will be mostly dry with some mist or cloud periods at first and just the odd spot of drizzle but later in the day there will be good sunny spells developing with just the odd shower. It will be a warm day again with top temperatures generally reaching 22 to 26 degrees, but slightly cooler in the north and northwest with top temperatures around 18 to 21 degrees in mainly light northerly breezes but moderate along Atlantic coasts and in afternoon sea breezes.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells but it will become cloudier in the north and some patches of mist may form towards dawn. Lowest temperature will fall to between 9 and 14 degrees, mildest in the south. Winds will be light northerly or variable.