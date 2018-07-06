Kildare judge asked if defendant would be 'nominated for one of the dumbest criminals going’

A man who altered a vehicle registration plate with masking tape, a move described by Judge Desmond Zaidan as “amateur”, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Patrick Sherlock (30), with an address listed as 50 St. Fiacc's Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, appeared at Naas District Court on Wednesday last, July 4.

Mr Sherlock was charged with using masking tape and black marker in the course of a theft, and stealing diesel worth €54.19 at Tougher’s, Ladytown, Naas, on April 8, 2016.

Evidence was heard that Mr Sherlock was accompanied by two other males when he altered a vehicle registration plate using masking tape.

The court heard that €54.19 worth of petrol was also stolen during a drive-off.

Mr Sherlock said he was under the influence at the time.

Sgt Jim Kelly said Mr. Sherlock was a passenger in the car, and it was the driver who filled the tank.

“Is he going to be nominated for one of the dumbest criminals going?” asked Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Sgt Kelly said Mr Sherlock has 31 previous convictions.

Barrister for the defendant, Aisling Murphy, said her client was only charged over two years after the incident occurred, and that he made full admissions.

She said Mr Sherlock is currently serving a custodial sentence, and is due to be released in 5 months time. She asked Judge Zaidan not to interfere with his release date.

She said her client has two children, has shown remorse, and had a drug addiction at the time of the incident.

Judge Zaidan sentenced Mr Sherlock to six months in prison, and backdated it to June 27, 2018, on all charges.