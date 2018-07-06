Protest against cervical cancer check scandal in Naas tomorrow

A protest in support of women and families adversely affected by the cervical check issue is being organised for Naas town centre tomorrow, Saturday July 7.

‘Standing For Women Kildare’ have organised the demonstration, which will take place at 2pm tomorrow outside the Courthouse.

People are asked to wear red in support of all the women and families affected.

The group say they are looking for mandatory open disclosure to be enacted immediately, and with no further delay.

“We are also demanding that a proper person-centered support system for the women and families is set up and that they are all provided with a point of contact and access to information.

“We are protesting to show the government that these women are much #morethananumber. Up until now, they have not been treated with the respect they deserve.”

Everyone is welcome to attend, but fundraising is not permitted at any of the events.