Engagement ring stolen during burglary at Newbridge home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a home in Newbridge.

On Tuesday July 3 last, the injured party left her home in the College Park area with her husband.

Between 10:30am and 1:30pm, the house was ransacked and jewellery was taken, including an engagement ring.

Double doors at the rear of house were smashed in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge gardaí on 045 431 212.