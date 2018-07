Gardaí in Leixlip are investigating a burglary which took place in Maynooth on Wednesday, June 27.

A house was broken into in the Parklands Way area between the hours of 11am-7:30pm.

Entry was gained through an open back window.

The house was ransacked, and jewellery worth €2,000 was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip gardaí on 01 666 7800.