Kildare man assaulted Bus Eireann driver over relationship with daughter

A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Bus Eireann driver, whom he believed was in a relationship with his daughter, has been ordered to pay a fine.

Rafal Gajkowski (40) with an address listed as 23, The Downings, Prosperous appeared at Naas District Court yesterday, July 4 last charged with assault. He had no previous convictions.

The court heard from Sgt Jim Kelly that on May 30 2017, Mr. Gajkowski got on a Bus Eireann bus at a stop in Coill Dubh.

He started shouting at the 51-year-old driver, and punched him in the face.

The driver suffered two black eyes, bruising to his nose and swelling to his face.

The court heard that the driver was off work for four and a half months after the incident.

Sgt Jim Kelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant believed the driver was in a relationship with his 18-year-old daughter.

Solicitor for Mr. Gajkowski said his client has two severely disabled kids. He said he comes from a very religious family background.

The court heard Mr. Gajkowski’s daughter had just turned 18 when the consensual relationship started. She was travelling on the bus daily to get to college.

Mr. Gajkowski said he made a complaint to the bus company, and had approached the driver on numerous occasions. His solicitor said Mr. Gajkowski was concerned that his daughter was a being a bit immature.

The solicitor said on the day of the incident, Mr. Gajkowski was frustrated, and felt the relationship was entirely inappropriate. He said his client deeply regretted his actions.

Evidence was given that the relationship had ended previous to the assault, but Mr. Gajkowski’s daughter was still getting the bus.

Sgt Jim Kelly said there were other people on the bus that day, and the victim was unable to continue the journey.

Mr. Gajkowski’s daughter accompanied him in court, and Solicitor for the defendant said she was supportive of him.

“The only thing keeping him out of prison is his two young children who are severely disabled”, said Judge Zaidan.

He imposed a €1,000 fine, with six months to pay.