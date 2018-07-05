Kildare landlord jailed for scamming French Kerry Group worker

A landlord who led a woman to believe he had a property to rent and defrauded her out out of money has been given a 9 month prison sentence.

John Connors (50) with an address listed as 12, Church Road, Borrisokane, Tipperary appeared before Naas District Court on July 4 last charged with theft and fraud. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard that the injured party, a French woman, had a contract to work with Kerry Group in Naas.

She had seen a property at St. David’s Terrace, Naas advertised on Rent.ie.

She contacted a male, who the court heard was working for the defendant, Mr. Connors.

Evidence was given that the injured party transferred €1,200 to the account of Mr. John Connors.

It is understood the fraud happened on an unknown date between March 1 2016, and April 4 2016.

The victim then realised the day before she was due to start work in Kerry Group that there was no property to rent, when she couldn’t get in.

The court heard the property was already occupied.

Solicitor representing Mr. Connors said his client has offered to repay the money from the start, and the loss was paid back in full in court yesterday.

“I do believe this is genuine fraud”, said Detective Christina Brady.

Detective Brady said she has no record or has had no contact with the male allegedly working for Mr. Connor’s.

Mr. Connor’s solicitor told Judge Desmond Zaidan that his client has four children, and is a landlord with seven properties.

The court heard that Mr. Connor’s has 3 previous convictions, but nothing of this nature.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said it wasn’t a nice first experience on Irish soil for the French woman.

He said something like this would put off potential skilled workers from coming to Ireland.

He sentenced Mr. Connor’s to nine months in custody. In the event of an appeal, Mr. Connor’s is asked to pay own bond of €500.