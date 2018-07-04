Kildare man tampered with house electricity meter

A man who pleaded guilty to interfering with a house electricity meter has been fined €1,000 at Naas District Court.

At Naas District Court on July 2, ESB Networks DAC took Michael Potts, with an address at 23 Coolaghknock Avenue, Melitta road, Kildare to court for interfering with the electricity meter at his address.

Apart from the fine, Mr Potts was also required to pay €1,230 in costs to the ESB. There had been an €800 loss to the utility provider. An official with the company said that on October 21 2016, the meter was examined and it was found that the pre pay meter had been bypassed.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that apart from anything else the process of bypassing the meter was of concern from a health and safety point of view.

The work done to bypass the meter was “quite dangerous.”

The court heard that Mr Potts did not do the bypassing work himself but that he did take responsibility for it.

A charge brought against another individual in connection with the offence was withdrawn.

The bypassing meant that the electricity was running but the meter was not clocking up what was being used.

The court was told that the offence could attract up to €5,000 in a fine or a six month jail sentence. It was discovered by “systems tampering” detection.

Judge Zaidan was also told that Mr Potts was working in catering and he was under financial pressure at the time.

Cairbre Finan, solicitor for Mr Potts, said he client was “very nervous” after the work was carried out.