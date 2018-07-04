Car stolen from outside house in Naas

A man has been detained after a car was allegedly stolen from outside a house in Lewistown, Naas and then driven through the gates at the entrance to the dwelling.

Gardai say the car was stolen on June 30 between 8 and 8.30pm.

It happened after a car was driven to the area and abandoned. The driver then crossed fields and entered the house via the front door before allegedly leaving the house with the car key and stealing the vehicle.

A man, with no fixed address, was later detained by gardai near Athy.