Kildare man accused of assault on female work colleagues

A man who assaulted two work colleagues on a night out appeared before Kilcock District Court on July 3.

Andrei Zarea (32), 20 Carton Court, Maynooth, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan at the sitting held in Naas.

The Court was told that he assaulted two female colleagues at Main Street, Maynooth on July 10.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said the defendant and the two woman had been out with others on the evening.

Sgt Kelly said that he assaulted one of the ladies around 1.30am in the morning, causing bruises and other injuries to her.

When the other colleague went to intervene in order to help her friend, Mr Zarea pushed her.

Judge Zaidan asked what led to the argument or how it had started.

Sgt Kelly said “some verbals started.”

David Powderly, solicitor for Mr Zarea, who worked in IT, but was now with a different company to the one he was working in when the assault took place, said that his client sought an adjournment to make certain proposals to the Court. Mr Powderly also said that there were two letters of apology in the court for the two injured parties. The case has been adjourned until October 16 for further progress.