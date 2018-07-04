Another sizzling day for Co. Kildare

It will be sizzling summer day across Co. Kildare.

Met Eireann has included Kildare in a raft of counties which are the subject of a status yellow warning because temperatures are expected to rise to 27 or 28 degrees centigrade in places. It will reach 27 degrees in Rathangan and 26 degrees in Naas.

With no sign of rain on the horizon, Met Eireann has also said a drought warning issued on Saturday remains in place.

It will be dry and clear tonight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.