Benetton clothing store to close in Newbridge

The Benetton store in Newbridge is to close in the coming weeks.

The store has put a sign in the window announcing its closure and details of its closing down sale.

Located on Edward Street near the Whitewater Shopping, the store has been in Newbridge for several years.

The closing down sale has reductions of up to 70%. It’s understood the store will close it’s doors for the final time on July 21.

