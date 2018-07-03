Man struck over head with glass during Kildare town assault

Gardaí in Kildare are investigating an assault which took place at the weekend.

Gardaí say they were called to the scene of an assault at Firecastle Lane, Kildare, which occurred on Saturday evening, June 30 at approximately 10pm.

A male in his late 30s was struck with a glass sustaining minor head injuries. He was taken to Naas General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

