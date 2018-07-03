Newbridge woman tells court she will apply for planning retention for pygmy goat shed

A woman who wants to set up a business breeding pygmy goats has given an undertaking to a District Court that she will apply for retention of an agricultural building.

Claire Malone, with an address listed at 53 Barrettstown, Newbridge, was summoned by Kildare County Council, along with two family members to appear at yesterday's (July 2) sitting of Naas District Court.

The council says that an unauthorised agricultural shed was put up by Ms Malone at Derreens, Caragh, and that she failed to comply with a notice from the council.

At the outset of the case, Ms Malone sought an adjournment but the council objected to this.

Following discussions at the court sitting, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that Ms Malone would give an undertaking to apply for retention of the structure.

Matthew Byrne, solicitor, said her parents were owners of the land but it was now Ms Malone’s.

Ms Malone told Judge Zaidan that she had hoped to use the structure to farm livestock, ie pygmy goats “but until that is done I won’t be able to get my business off the ground.”

The case has been adjourned until November 5 when it will be listed for mention.