Just one patient on a trolley in Naas Hospital today

There is virtually no ovecrowding at Naas Hospital today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisaton, which compiles overcrowding figures, just one patient is awaiting treatment having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

By contrast there are 23 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital. In Portlaoise Hospital there are 22 patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 21.