More sunny and warm weather today in County Kildare

There is no let up in the warm and sunny weather across County Kildare.

Met Eireann says it will be warm and dry today, with good sunshine. Maximum temperatures 22 to 27 celsius, coolest in coastal areas, in mostly light northeast, with sea breezes in coastal areas.

It will be warmest today locally between 1pm and 4pm at about 22 degrees.

Tonight will be dry, with good clear intervals, but some patchy cloud will develop in southern coastal areas. Minimum temperatures 9 to 14 degrees Celsius in light northeasterly or variable breezes.