Naas assault victim treated in hospital

A local youth was treated in Naas Hospital after being assaulted at a house in the town.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon.

The youth, aged 19, was attacked after two youths forced their way into a house at Sarto Road at around 4.20.

It is believed a vacuum cleaner tube and a walking stick were used in the attack and the victim sustained head injuries, which were not life threatening.

According to the gardai the investigation is ongoing.

“We believe this incident was not a random event and is related to an ongoing dispute and that all of the parties are known to each other,” a Garda spokesperson told the Leader.