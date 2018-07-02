Silken Thomas in Kildare town wins Derby competition

The Silken Thomas in Kildare town has been crowned the winners of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby best dressed window competition for their fantastic efforts to celebrate the famous racing festival.

The well-known restaurant and bar decked their business out in some very colourful racing gear, which included lots of red Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby bunting and flags, which was provided to businesses throughout Kildare town and Newbridge.

Director of the Silken Thomas, Brian Flanagan, has been a big supporter of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival at the Curragh for a number of years, and his efforts this year didn’t go unnoticed by the judges. Along with the bunting, flags and racing gear that were on display, the Silken Thomas also had a fabulous full window painting which beautifully encapsulated the finishing line at the Curragh for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

For their efforts, the Silken Thomas received a very generous prize of €1,500 courtesy of Dubai Duty Free, as well as a VIP day in the private Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby pavilion with full hospitality.

Second place in the Best Dressed Window Competition went to The Man’s Shop in Newbridge who received €1,000, while Agapé café in Kildare Town received €500 for coming in third place. Each entrant to the competition also received a pair of tickets to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, which takes place at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday June 30.

A judging panel of representatives from Dubai Duty Free examined each business in both Kildare Town and Newbridge this week before deciding on a winner.