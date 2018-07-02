Massive Kilsaran Rathangan quarry refused planning permission

Kildare County Council has turned down permission for a large quarry at Gleneree, Rathangan.

Although the full decision has not yet been made public, it's understood the council's roads department had major concerns about the impact of the proposed development on the local road network and it's ability to cope with the extra HGV traffic.

Locals were up in arms over the plans for the new sand and gravel quarry.

Thirty submissions were lodged from local people living in the area concerned with the road safety risks posed by the increased number of lorries, dust and noise pollution, and the possible devaluation of their homes.

Boston Hill residents pointed out the quarry would be an intensification of the extraction industry already impacting on Glenaree, Boston Hill, Feighcullen, Pluckerstown and Allen.

"The local road network is not capable of taking any further industrial/haulage traffic," said the submission.