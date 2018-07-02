Hosepipe ban for County Kildare
Water
Most of Co. Kildare is included in hosepipe ban
Virtually of County Kildare is included in the hosepipe ban in a bid to conserve water supplies.
Public water supplies are under threat because of the drought and Irish Water says demand for water is outstripping supply generally.
From today a water conservation order has come into force affecting consumers in the greater Dublin area.
Irish Water has effectively imposed a hosepipe ban.
This means a ban on watering a garden, cleaning cars using a pipe and cleaning a boat. Also banned is filling paddling pools, domestic ponds and fountains (with the exception of commercial entities). Fish ponds are also excluded from the ban.
