Hosepipe ban for County Kildare

Virtually of County Kildare is included in the hosepipe ban in a bid to conserve water supplies.

Public water supplies are under threat because of the drought and Irish Water says demand for water is outstripping supply generally.

From today a water conservation order has come into force affecting consumers in the greater Dublin area.

Irish Water has effectively imposed a hosepipe ban.

This means a ban on watering a garden, cleaning cars using a pipe and cleaning a boat. Also banned is filling paddling pools, domestic ponds and fountains (with the exception of commercial entities). Fish ponds are also excluded from the ban.