No let up in the warm weather in Co. Kildare

The warm and sunny weather will continue through today in Co. Kildare.

Apart from some cloudy intervals early this morning, today will be warm and mostly sunny with light to moderate northeast breezes across Ireland.

Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees for much of the country and it will be warmest in Munster and south Leinster, according to Met Eireann. It willl be cooler in northern and western parts of Connacht and Ulster with highs of 15 to 21 degrees. It will be hottest locally today between 2-3pm when termpruatures will rise to 24-25 degrees centigrade.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 degrees in the north to 15 degrees in the south.