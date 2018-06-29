UPDATE: Drugs worth €9,000 found in Naas house searches

Drugs with an estimated street value of €9,000 were seized during last night’s operation at a number of locations in the Naas area.

A man in his mid 20s was arrested in the town under the Misuse of Drugs Act and detained for a time at the local garda station.

Houses in Ballycane, Naas, as well as Sallins, Kilcullen and Clane, were searched as part of Operation Thor, which was set up to tackle burglary gangs operation nationwide.

A number of cars were seized.

A garda spokesman told the Leader that the searches were part of a planned schedule of activity by a number of agencies, including the Department of Social Protection, targeting the area covered by Naas garda station.

He said it was an intelligence led exercise.

Three houses in Lacken View were searched.

During the searches in Naas cannabis with an estimated value of €7,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000 were discovered and these have been sent for analysis.

Also found were weighing scales and “tick lists”, sometimes used to record drugs sale transactions.

It is understood that a small amount of heroin was found during the exercise and a number of road checkpoints were set up.

