New food venture for McDonald's site in Naas

The former McDonald’s restaurant site at North Main Street Naas will be the location for a new food and drinks business.

A restaurant and and takeaway food business is to open there styled as 101 Gastric Grill.

The enterprise will also feature a bar.

The new business is associated with the Rustic Italian restaurant and bar in the town centre and Macari 101 grill at Monread Avenue.

McDonald’s closed there on April 30 last year.

There had been speculation about the future of the outlet for sometime. It opened in 1998 oin what had been the coffee shop/ tea rooms and cake shop run by the Malone family from Naas, for many years..

The remaining employees will be offered jobs at the McDonald's in Monread and the restaurant in Moorefield, Newbridge.