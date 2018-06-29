Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 29, 2018

Christopher (Walla) Thompson, Dodsboro, Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip.

June 27. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and Ryevale Nursing Home. Christopher (Walla), beloved husband of the late Catherine (Dolly), dear father of Ann, Darren, Shane, Andrew and Emma and a devoted grandfather to Cara, Gemma, Alan, Adam, Jenson, Ruadhán, Katie and Lisa; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

John G. Fitzgerald, Celbridge / Caltra, Galway.

June 27.. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Bon Secour Hospital, Glasnevin. Beloved husband of Helen and dear father of Gerard; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son and his fiancée Carly, sister Geraldine (Healy), brothers-in-law Ted O’Mahony and Martin Healy, nephew Francis, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge this evening (June 29) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (June 30.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Oliver Douglas, No7 Abbeyview, Monasterevin / Thurles, Tipperary.

June 28. Formerly of Mitchel Street, Thurles (draper) peacefully at Oghill Nursing Home, Oghill, Co Kildare. Beloved husband of the late Sheila and his first wife Mary, predeceased by his son Brian. Much loved father of Christopher, Arlene, Oliver and Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neices, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Saturday from 6pm with rosary recital at 8. Removal at 11.15am Sunday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.