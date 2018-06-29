It'll be just as hot today in County Kildare

It will be another hot and sunny day across Co. Kildare today - with some indication that temperatures will decline a little in the days ahead.

Met Eireann says that today will be hot and sunny. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, up to 32 degrees celsius likely inland and generally between about 25 and 28 degrees in the eastern and southern coastal counties. Sea breezes once again for the afternoon on the west coast but a mainly light easterly breeze for the day otherwise.

Temperatures locally will peak at 26 degrees between noon and 5 pm.

Tonight will be dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

There is little or no sign of rain on the horizon for the next 5-6 days.