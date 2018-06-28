BREAKING: Major garda operation in Naas tonight

A major garda operation is underway in Naas tonight.

The focus of the activity is at least one residential area on the outskirts of the town.

The Leader understands that up to a dozen gardai attended at the Ballycane area in town and at least one vehicle attached to the armed support unit and at least one Garda van arrived there along unmarked vehicles.

There were unconfirmed reports that a second address in the large housing area off the town, off Newbridge road, was also visited.

“They also checked cars, they looked like they meant business,” a witness said.

It is also understood that some homes in the town were searched during the incident, which was conducted from Naas garda station.

The operation got underway at about 9.30pm.