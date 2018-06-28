Athy woman banned from driving for two years for having no insurance

An Athy woman who was before Athy District Court last Tuesday for having no car insurance was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €500.

Kathleen Mackey, with an address listed as 20 Avondale Drive, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on February 24, 2016 last at Monasterevin Road, Kildare.

The court heard that there was nothing unusual about the case. The defendant had 10 previous convictions including three for having no insurance.

The court heard that the defendant had paid for her insurance via direct debit, but it had lapsed at the time and she thought that she was still insured. There was an insurance policy in place but it had not been paid at that time.

The defendant is 20 years of age and has four children. She is the sole carer of the children and needs her license to take them to and from school.

Judge Zaidan said that she should have taken that into consideration before driving without any insurance. The court was told that she is the only person that can drive them as they live 10 miles away from the school. She has a slipped disc and is currently on medication.

The defendant was disqualified for two years and fined €500. She was ordered to pay her fine in a lump sum in six months time.