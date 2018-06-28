Criminals damage Tidy Town benches in Kildare
Gardaí appeal for information
Gardaí are appealing for information on criminal damage in Rathangan.
On Friday June 22 last, three Tidy Town picnic benches were damaged between the hours of 11pm-7am.
One was damaged on New Street and one at Ard Mhuire.
A third was thrown into the canal opposite the secondary school which gardaí say was recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045 524 353.
