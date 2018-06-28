It will be very hot today in County Kildare

It will be very warm under clear skies today in County Kildare.

The sizzling summer weather continues and temperatures today are expected to reach a pretty scorching 28 degrees centigrade locally at about 3-4pm.

However in some inland areas the temperatures could exceed 30 degrees, breaking yesterday's highest temperature of 30.8 degrees, which was recorded in Shannon.

Tonight will be dry and clear with values falling to 13-15 degrees.