Another warm and sunny day for Kildare

Another warm and sunny day is predicted for Co. Kildare.

Temperatures locally will peak at about 27 degrees centigrade beween 2pm and 4 pm, falling to between 20 and 18 degress between 9 o'clock and 10 o'clock this evening. And while it will be warm, the sunshine will be hazy.

Overnight temperatures will dip a little lower, to between 12 and 16 degrees, according to Met Eireann.