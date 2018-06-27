Another warm and sunny day for Kildare
Weather
It will be dry and sunny today
Another warm and sunny day is predicted for Co. Kildare.
Temperatures locally will peak at about 27 degrees centigrade beween 2pm and 4 pm, falling to between 20 and 18 degress between 9 o'clock and 10 o'clock this evening. And while it will be warm, the sunshine will be hazy.
Overnight temperatures will dip a little lower, to between 12 and 16 degrees, according to Met Eireann.
