Suspended sentence for man convicted of attacking garda with wheelbrace in a county Kildare village

A man who threw a wheelbrace at a garda trying to intervene in an incident in Derrinturn on October 10, 2017, has been given a four month jail sentence, which has been suspended for 12 months.

Daniel O’Brien (43), of The Caravan, Main Street, Buncrana, pleaded guilty to that offence.

The court was told that Gardai received a report of a fight at Main Street, Derrinturn.

When they arrived at the scene, and approached Mr O’Brien, he threw a wheel brace at a garda.

Mr O’Brien also pleaded guilty to stealing 18 cans of Bulmers cider and other drink from an off licence in Prosperous on February 24, 2018.

The court was told that the defendant was identified on CCTV.

The court was told that Mr O’Brien had 16 previous convictions, including 13 for public order offences and two for road traffic offences.

He was also previously convicted on one count of a threat to kill, getting a suspended sentence for that conviction.

David Powderly, solicitor for Mr O’Brien, said his client had 10 children and his wife was living in the UK.

He had been living in Derrinturn but there was “bad feeling” between him and his neighbours there. He was now living in a caravan in Donegal and was not occupying the house in Derrinturn where he had previously lived.

Mr Powderly said his client apologised for his actions to the Gardai.

Asking that Mr O’Brien not be jailed, Mr Powderly said he had been of good behaviour when in Donegal.

Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a four month jail sentence but opted to suspend it.

She also opted to apply the Probation Act in respect of the drink theft offence.