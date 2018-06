Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on the theft of saddlery equipment.

Between June 22 and 23, a house in the Broadfield area of Naas was burgled.

A horsetack room was entered, and four horse saddles were stolen, worth €400.

The front door of the house was forced open and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045884300.