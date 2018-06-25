Handbag snatched from car approaching traffic lights in Naas
Driver had window down during sunny weather
Gardaí in Naas are investigating a theft that took place on Sunday last, June 24.
The incident happened on the Sallins Road in Naas at 12 midday.
A woman was approaching a set of traffic lights with the window of her car down, when an unknown male reached in and grabbed her handbag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884300.
