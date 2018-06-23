Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald to deliver Wolfe Tone Bodenstown address today

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will deliver the main address at the party’s annual Wolfe Tone Commemoration in Bodenstown cemetery, between Sallins and Clane, this afternoon.

The commemoration will assemble at 2.30pm in Sallins and proceed to Bodenstown Graveyard, with the main address expected at approximately 3.30pm.

Bodenstown is the final resting place of Republican hero Theobald Wolfe Tone, one of the founding members of the United Irishmen, and leader of the 1798 Rebellion.