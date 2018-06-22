Top musical awards for Kildare groups

A number of national musical awards have come to Kildare with success by Leixlip and Kilcock musical group.

At the annual AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) awards ceremony in the INEC recently over 1,400 members attended to hear the winners announced by MC, Fergal D'arcy.

Leixlip Musical and Variety Group (LMVG) won the overall award for the second year running as well as three other indiviudal awards for their recent production of “West Side Story”.

“We are overjoyed to bring back four awards,” said Lynn Brennan, spokesperson.

In the Gilbert Section, LMVG took home Best Director for Claire Tighe, Best Musical Director for David Hayes, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jacqueline Brunton (as Anita) and Best Overall Show.

There was also success for Kilcock.

Fiona Shirran and Philippa Alford were awarded the Adjudicators Special Award for their crazy cameo in Sister Act with Kilcock Musical & Dramatic Society, which also saw Helena Begley winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the same production in the Sullivan Section.

LMVG chairperson, Ann Fitzpatrick, thanked every “single person” who worked on their show. “ This award really validates all our efforts and recognises the talent, energy and enthusiasm of the long-standing, thriving amateur musical community in Leixlip”.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “We are so ecstatic at this year’s success, and our Committee would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Claire, Jacqueline and our Musical Director David Hayes in particular. We were bowled over by their talents and tireless work during West Side Story - their nominations and awards were richly deserved. We would also like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful support we have had from the community in Leixlip, over the last 38 years. Past members, audiences and local sponsors alike, have all played an integral role in our activities - we were so proud and honoured, to pick up this national Best Overall Show again, on all their behalf!”

Next month, LMVG will announce two new shows for 2019.