Trainee pilot hit speed of over 180 kph on Kildare motorway

A man training to be a pilot has been convicted of dangerous driving following an M4 midnight drive.

On August 21 2016, Nabeel Ijaz, with an address at 69 Falcon View, Blanchardstown, was discovered by Gardai, travelling at 181 kph in the 120 kph zone on the M4 motorway at Ballyvoneen.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said Mr Ijaz was charged with dangerous driving.

David Powderly, solicitor, for Mr Ijaz, said there would be a guilty plea to a lower charge of careless driving, subject to the judge hearing the facts.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told that Mr Ijaz was found speeding around midnight on the date. It was dark and there was little or no traffic on the road. It appeared he was “showing off to a girlfriend.” He had no previous convictions. Mr Powderly said his client was training to be a pilot. He was deeply apologetic to the Gardai. “I don't think he realised he was going at that speed.”

Judge Owens said she could not reduced it, fined him €400 and disqualified him from driving for two years.