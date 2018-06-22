€2,500 worth of tools stolen from Punchestown racecourse, Naas

Punchestown racecourse

Some €2,500 worth of tools have been stolen near Naas.

The tools were robbed from a building at Punchestown racecourse after a roller shutter door was forced open.

The stolen items included two Metabo  cordless drills, a Karcher power washer, an angle grinder, Draper battery chargers and a Karcher power washer.

The incident took place between 5pm on June 18 and 1pm on June 19.

 

 