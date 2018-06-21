Limit should be set on number of election posters in Kildare, says councillor

Sinn Fein Cllr Mark Lynch has called on a new policy be introduced regarding election posters.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Meeting on June 20, Cllr Lynch tabled a motion that a limit should be placed on the number of election posters per candidate for both local and national elections.

Cllr Lynch said a policy should be drawn up within the council, with agreed guidelines on the the number of posters per candidate.

Independent Cllr Joanne Pender supported the motion saying posters can be “ugly” and “don’t do anything for the town”. She said imposing a limit would give for a “fairer playing field”, and would be good for the environment.

Cllr Mark Stafford said he personally had no difficulties with the election posters, but said he does know people feel very strongly about where they are put. “I appreciate some are unsightly”, he said.

Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said she had an issue around placing a limit. “Evidence shows it operates against new people coming into politics, and we need new people”, she said. She suggested a higher limit for new people in politics.

Mayor Sean Power said it is something he’d like to see the council agree on, as he thinks a poster “doesn’t add anything to the town”, and money spent on them can be wasted.

Cllr Mark Lynch said it would be good to get it agreed before the next election.

A report issued by KCC at the meeting said;

“The issue of election posters is dealt with in current legislation wherein there are exemptions [subject to conditions] outlined in the Litter Pollution Act. Any new policy or procedures would require an amendment to such legislation.

“The only other option would be for voluntary protocols to be agreed locally by candidates/political parties but this would have to be on a voluntary basis.”

It was agreed to refer it to the next sitting of the SPC.